KUALA LUMPUR: Around 70 witnesses will be called by the prosecution in the criminal breach of trust (CBT) case of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and former Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah, which involved a total sum of RM6.6 billion.

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Jamil Aripin told the court that a list of 138 witnesses had been compiled but later told reporters that only around 70 of those would be called to testify. He said it was because witnesses will only be called based on the circumstances and if there was a need.

Jamil added that all the documents will be given to the defence by Feb 15, according to Section 51A.

“We have already handed about 70% of the documents to the defence. But we would need about a month to deliver the balance. This is because the documents are still classified under OSA (Official Secrets Act) and would have to be declassified first,” he said.

High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali has set two months between July 8 to Aug 22 (not including Fridays) for trial.

Lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, who represented Najib, said that while waiting for the documents, his team will file an application to recuse Nazlan.