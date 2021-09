PORT DICKSON: Forty-five suspected drug addicts, including a 70-year-old man, were nabbed in an anti-drug operation dubbed Op Sarang at an oil palm plantation in Pasir Panjang, here, yesterday.

Port Dickson district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said the four-hour operation which began at 8am was mounted following a tip-off about a drug nest often frequented by a large group of men in the area.

“During the operation, a packet containing 49.61 grammes (g) of drugs believed to be heroin, three short straw tubes of drugs also believed to be heroin (0.65 g) and 14 packets containing crystallised syabu (11.55 g) were seized from the suspects,” he said in a statement today.

Aidi Sham said urine tests done on all suspects, aged between 21 and 70, found that they were positive for methamphetamine and morphine.

The case is being investigated under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. -Bernama