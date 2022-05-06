70,000 visitors expected to attend PM’s Aidilfitri open house on Sunday

PUTRAJAYA: As many as 50,000 to 70,000 visitors are expected to attend the Aidilfitri 2022 open house to be hosted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his Cabinet members this Sunday (May 8) from 10 am to 4 pm at Laman Sari, Seri Perdana Complex.

Prime Minister’s Office managing director Mohd Sabri Seman said a total of 200 officers involving committee members from the Ministry of Health (MOH), District Health Office (PKD), the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Civil Defence Force (APM), People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) would be stationed to monitor the compliance of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the Covid-19 prevention to ensure the event runs smoothly.

“A total of 20 tents are being set up outside the Seri Perdana Complex for visitors who are queueing up and waiting for their turn to enter the event as well as facilities for the persons with disabilities (PwDs) and senior citizens.

“Members of the public are encouraged to wear face masks and to vacate the seats after meals to give opportunities to other visitors,” he told Bernama when contacted here today.

Mohd Sabri said the Prime Minister will meet and greet the visitors until the event ends at 4 pm and visitors are advised to only take pictures at permitted places.

He said the event was organised by the Ceremonial and International Conference Secretariat Division (BIUPA) when the Prime Minister expressed his intention to hold an Aidilfitri open house for the people.

He added that performances have also been lined up to enliven the event which has a village atmosphere as its theme.

He also advised the public wishing to attend the open house to use the free bus service provided by the Putrajaya Bus starting at 9 am from three locations, namely in Putrajaya Sentral, Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque and Putra Mosque, with a frequency of every 20 minutes. — Bernama