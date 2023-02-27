707 commercial crime cases reported in Johor since Jan 1

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 707 commercial crime cases involving losses of RM26.607 million were reported in the state from Jan 1 until yesterday, said Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat.

He said the numbers increased by 127 cases this year compared to 580 cases reported in the same period last year, involving losses totalling RM120.751 million.

Cheating topped the list of commercial crimes with 544 cases (76.9 per cent), followed by cyber crimes at 102 cases (14.4 per cent) and loan sharks at 32 cases (4.5 per cent).

“Online purchases contributed the highest number of cheating cases with 108, followed by online job offers (101 cases) and Macau scam (77 cases).

“Therefore, the Johor police contingent urges the public to be more careful while online to prevent being cheated and to always check telephone and bank account numbers on the Commercial Crime Investigation Department’s ‘Semak Mule’ application,” he said in a statement today.

He also advised the public to always follow the department’s social media pages to update themselves on the latest modus operandi used in commercial crimes. - Bernama