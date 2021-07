PETALING JAYA: The number of new Covid-19 cases has breached the 7,000 mark for the second consecutive days with 7,097 infections reported. Malaysia recorded 7,654 new cases yesterday.

Selangor recorded the highest number of cases with 3,119 in the past 24 hours while Kuala Lumpur had 1,005 cases. Negri Sembilan was third highest in the country with 788 new cases.

Other cases were from Johor (224), Sabah (244), Sarawak (289), Malacca (358), Pahang (258), Kedah (198), Perak (187), Penang (140), Kelantan (123), Labuan (93), Terengganu (43), Putrajaya (26), and Perlis (2).