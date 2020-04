GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has identified 71 locations especially at general markets in the state for its disinfection operation during the Movement Control Order (MCO) to check the spread of Covid-19.

Its director, Saadon Moktar said the disinfection operation from Monday until today were conducted at four markets on the island and Seberang Perai.

‘’From tomorrow until April 14, the operation will be focus on 34 general markets on the island and 37 general markets in Seberang Perai.

‘’We are discussing with the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) and the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) to continue the operation and are only waiting for their approval,’’ he told Bernama, here today.

He also denied a viraled message claiming that the Penang government did not allow the disinfection operation to be conducted.

On the other hand, he said the operation had been carried out since much earlier by the local authorities (PBT), albeit on a small scale. — Bernama