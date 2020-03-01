71 detained, RM425,544 worth of drugs seized in Kota Kinabalu

KOTA KINABALU: Police have rounded up 71 people for various drug-related offences and seized RM425,544 worth of drugs in a week-long operation, here, since Feb 22.

The operation dubbed Ops Ice Breaker was carried out around areas in Kampung Warisan, Kampung Bakau and Kampung Air in Kota Kinabalu.

Kota Kinabalu city police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said the seized drugs were 1,639.16 grams of syabu; 2,662 grams of ketamine; 1,020 grams of ecstacy pills and 306 grams of eramin-5 pills.

Of the 71 individuals arrested, 61 were locals and 10 were foreigners aged between 16 and 61, he said in a statement here today.

They are being investigated under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama