71 women standing as candidates in state elections

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 71 women candidates will be contesting in the state elections in six states, with a total of 245 seats up for grabs.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) has the most women candidates, with 26 out of a total of 138 candidates, while Barisan Nasional (BN) is fielding 12 women out of 108 candidates, Perikatan Nasional (PN) have 19 women out of 245 candidates, while Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) has the largest percentage, with 10 women out of 19 candidates.

Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM) is fielding two women, while Parti Socialis Malaysia (PRM) is fielding one woman. There is also one woman independent candidate as well.

The women candidates are from a diverse range of backgrounds, with most holding important positions in their respective parties. The youngest candidate is also a woman, Melanie Ting Yi-Hlin, 23, and is MUDA Central Information Team’s chief-of-staff. She is standing in the Bukit Antarabangsa seat.

Other prominent women candidates include former Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun, who is running for the Batu Tiga seat under PN, against Saiyidah Izzati Nur Razak Maideen of MUDA and Danial Al-Rashid Haron Aminar Rashid (PH-Amanah).

Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah, will be holding their state elections simultaneously on Aug 12, along with the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election, with early voting set on Aug 8.-Bernama