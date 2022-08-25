71-year-old patient escape high-speed ambulance-car crash unhurt

PETALING JAYA: Five people escaped unhurt after a high-speed collision between an ambulance and a car at Taman Seri Bertam in Malacca, The Star Online reports.

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the ambulance was ferrying a 71-year-old female patient when the accident occurred.

He said the ambulance was rushing the elderly patient to Hospital Melaka from a clinic when the car hit it at the junction.

The ambulance had run the red light at the junction before the collision, he added.

The ambulance was dented on the driver’s side while the car bumper and bonnet were damaged.