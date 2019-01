KUCHING: A total of 712 road accidents were recorded in Sarawak during the X’mas road safety operation in the state from Dec 18- Jan 1.

Sarawak police in a statement here said the figure was a 1.8% increase or 13 cases as compared to the corresponding period in 2017 where 699 cases were recorded.

“In terms of fatalities, there were 13 cases. There were 17 and 15 fatalities during the corresponding periods last year and 2017,” the statement said.

The statement added most of the accident cases involved motorcycles with fatalities involving motorcyclists and pillion riders numbering seven (in 2018). — Bernama