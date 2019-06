GUA MUSANG: A total of 72 people from 22 families from the Batek tribe infected with measles have been housed at the temporary relief centre (PPS) in Taman Etnobotani, here, as of yesterday.

District Social Welfare Department (SWD) officer Hizani Ibrahim said they were housed at the PPS after receiving treatment at the Gua Musang Hospital (HGM) and were not allowed to return to Kampung Kuala Koh.

He said the number was expected to increase to more than 100 people in the near future as there were those still receiving treatment at HGM and the Kuala Krai Hospital (HKK).

Those who were placed at the PPS were monitored and prevented from moving freely, apart from being given daily health screening to ensure that they would be fully recovered and completely free of the epidemic before they were allowed to return home.

“Since the centre was opened in June 18, the number of orang asli members placed at the PPS has been increasing daily and we are given the responsibility to safeguard their well-being,“ he said when contacted today.

The measles outbreak in Kampung Kuala Koh, since early May have resulted in 15 deaths among the Batek tribe of the orang asli community while other 112 were still receiving treatment at the HGM, HKK, Chiku Health Clinic 3 and the Aring 1 Health Clinic.

Hizani said for those housed at the PPS, it would take up to 21 days for them to be fully recovered.

For that purpose, the non-relevant parties were not allowed to visit the community at the PPS to prevent the spread of measles, he said.

“We also receive a lot of contributions such as food and healthcare needs from various parties including individuals who sympathise with the fate of the orang asli,“ he said. — Bernama