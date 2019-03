KOTA KINABALU: Police raids in several areas here resulted in 72 people being detained for drug-related offences.

Kota Kinabalu District Police Chief ACP Habibi Majinji said of this, 22 individuals were in possession of drugs and 50 others were tested positive for drugs.

He said the arrests were made in several areas including in the Lembaga Padi area, Kampung Bakau, Kampung Cenderamata, Likas and Tanjung Aru, in the operations which were conducted from March 9 until 14.

“Police also seized 175.71 grammes of cannabis and 42.62 grammes of syabu which were estimated to be worth RM12,500,” he said in a statement here today.

All those who were arrested aged between 17 and 55, including 47 foreigners, were detained under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama