732 Covid-19 cases, most from Sabah

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia reported 732 positive Covid-19 cases with 724 through local transmission today.

The remaining eight were imported cases, bringing the national tally to 22, 957. There were six death cases, taking the toll to 199.

Sabah continued to record a large number of daily cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also announced in his daily press conference today that the ministry has identified eight new clusters, which brings the total of active clusters to 28. -Bernama

