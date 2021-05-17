733,237 Individuals complete both doses of Covid-19 vaccine as of yesterday

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 733,237individuals have completed both doses of the vaccine under the first phase of the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme as of yesterday.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (pix) said they were among the 1,202,395 individuals who had been given the first dose, bringing the total number of doses administered so far to 1,935,632.

Based on an infographic shared on his official Twitter page today, he said 10,182,880 individuals had registered to receive the vaccination, with Selangor recording the highest number at 2,629,233 people.

According to the immunisation programme, the implementation period of the first phase of vaccination is from February to April, involving 500,000 frontliners, including health workers.

The programme continues with the second phase, from April to August involving 9.4 million senior citizens, aged 60 and above, as well as the vulnerable groups with morbidity problems, in addition to persons with disabilities.

The third phase scheduled from May to February 2022 is for individuals aged 18 and above, targeting 13.7 million people. – Bernama