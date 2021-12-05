73.7 Per cent of PwD in Kelantan fully vaccinated

KOTA BHARU: A total of 73.7 per cent of the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) community in Kelantan have completed receiving two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine so far, the Kelantan State Legislative Assembly was told today.

State Local Government, Housing and Health Committee chairman Dr Izani Husin said 2,870 of the 3,892 registered PwD had been fully vaccinated.

“However, the balance of 1,022 or 26.3 per cent have yet to be vaccinated, comprising 297 (7.6%) PwD who could not be contacted, 145 (3.7%) who declined vaccination or were not capable of deciding whether to receive the jabs, 32 (0.8%) are awaiting their turn for vaccination and the rest are bedridden PwD,” he said when replying to a question from Mohd Rozi Muhamad (PAS-Tendong), who was represented by Ahmad Fathan Mahmood (PAS-Chempaka), at Kota Darulnaim here today.

The assembly was also told that the state government had allocated RM500,000 through Kelantan Islamic Foundation (YIK) to provide technological gadgets for conducting Home-based Teaching and Learning (PdPR) involving all YIK schools.

State Human Development, Education, Tertiary Studies, Science and Technology Committee chairman Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan said apart from distributing the gadgets beginning May, the government also took steps to ensure that students had access to the internet.

“Apart from holding discussions with the relevant parties, we also planned and made efforts to launch satellite-based internet facility at low prices to overcome the problem of access,” he said when replying to a question from Wan Hassan Wan Ibrahim (PAS-Semerak). - Bernama