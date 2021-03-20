74 made homeless in Labuan blaze

LABUAN: Seventy-four people from about 15 families in Kampung Gersik here have been made homeless when four wooden houses were razed today.

Labuan Fire and Rescue Department director Ismaidi Ismail said they received a distress call at 3.50 pm and dispatched two fire engines to the scene.

He said they took almost an hour get the blaze under control.

“Fire spread very quickly as the houses were built close to one another,” he told Bernama, adding that three vehicles were also destroyed in the blaze.

No casualties were reported and investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.- Bernama