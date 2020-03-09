7.4 million e-Tunai Rakyat applications approved

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 7.4 million applications for the RM30 incentive offered under the e-Tunai Rakyat Programme have been approved as of midnight.

According to a Finance Ministry source, the government has disbursed more than RM222 million since the launch on Jan 15 of the digital stimulus programme.

“The e-Tunai Rakyat programme is ongoing and will end on March 14,” the source told Bernama today.

With a total allocation of RM450 million, the initiative is expected to benefit 15 million Malaysians through three e-wallet applications, Grab, Boost and Touch ‘n Go.

It was introduced by the former Pakatan Harapan government for citizens aged 18 and above, who earn an annual income of less than RM100,000.

The programme was announced during the tabling of Budget 2020 last October, to promote digital culture and cashless transactions.

A random survey by Bernama found that some recipients since yesterday had failed to claim their RM30 voucher through the e-wallet applications which displayed a notification of expiry of the incentive.

Meanwhile, e-Wallet users who had already claimed their vouchers are advised to utilise it by March 14. - Bernama