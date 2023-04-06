744 online scam reports involving Facebook lodged since January: MCMC

KULAI: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) received a total of 744 reports on online scams involving Facebook sites from January to May 25.

Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching said this was followed by Telegram with 17 cases, Whatsapp (16), Instagram (seven) and email (one).

She said the figures clearly showed the importance of cooperation between the government and social media platform providers so that such criminal cases could be acted upon immediately.

“The ministry understands that platform providers have community guidelines, that’s very common, like the meetings held with TikTok, Facebook and Google, it is to ensure that illegal activities that violate the law can be acted upon as soon as possible.

“Similarly, if there is racial speech and so on, we can send a list (report) to the platform provider, but the platform provider still uses or refers to their guidelines to make a decision on whether the content will be deleted or not,“ she told reporters after watching the movie ‘Polis Evo 3’ with the Kulai Police community here today.

Meanwhile, regarding Telegram ignoring the ministry’s invitation to discuss and find solutions regarding several complaints, Teo said the meeting was intended to establish cooperation in curbing criminal activities and not of a political nature or interfering with freedom of expression.

“Does a meeting with us mean that they (platform providers) become ‘slaves’ to the government? No, because they have community guidelines in place, but for illegal activities such as online scams, action needs to be taken, and this requires the cooperation of all parties,“ he said.

Teo also urged all parties to take heed of Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s call for MCMC to monitor race and religious narratives by political leaders on social media, as action can be taken under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. - Bernama