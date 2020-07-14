7,469 smoking related compounds issued this year

KUALA LUMPUR: Pahang topped the list with 1,103 offences related to public smoking, according to Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said four other states with a high number of smoking related offences were Selangor with 783 notices, Negri Sembilan with 772 notices, Johor with 768 notices and Perak with 612 notices.

“A total of 7,469 compounds were issued nationwide amounting to RM1.76 million. These compounds were issued between Jan 1 this year until June 28.

“Of the total compounds issued, 5,752 were adult smokers while 526 consists of underaged smokers,“ he said.

Adham was replying to a question by Lim Lip Eng (DAP-Kepong) who asked the minister on the latest regarding the number of compounds smoking related compounds were issued and the amount of compound collected by the government regarding smoking-related offences.

He said the government had also inspected 122,032 premises and +933 premises had failed to display non-smoking signs while 263 premises did not prevent their customers from smoking.

He said Labuan recorded the lowest number of compounds with only 33 notices issued.