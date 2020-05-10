748 students sent back home: USIM

SEREMBAN: A total of 748 Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) students are safely back at home with their families through the ‘Ops Hantar Pulang’ carried out by Higher Education Ministry.

In a statement issued today, USIM Strategic Communications Centre said 24 students were sent back in stages to the north zone, south zone (73), middle zone one (90), middle zone two (104), Sarawak (58) and east zone (399), since April 27, with the last trip on Friday.

“Besides that, USIM also sent back of 277 students of other higher education institutes nearby, such as in Nilai, as well as in Pandan Indah, Kuala Lumpur,” said the statement.

Meanwhile, USIM Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Student Affairs and Alumni) in the same statement said, crisis management such as ‘Ops Hantar Pulang’ was a new experience for the university staff and students.

“It is a new work scope normal and a valuable experience to all the staff involved,” he said. - Bernama