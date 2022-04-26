75% buildings in Malacca obtain FC: Fire dept

MALACCA: As many as 75 per cent of 391 government and private buildings in Malacca which are required to have a fire certificate (FC), have obtained the certificates as of March this year.

State Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director, Abu Bakar Katain, said that the remaining 173 buildings that required to have the FC were in the renewal process and some were in the new application process.

He said there were nine categories of buildings that were required to have the FC depending on security risks, including shop buildings, government offices, supermarkets, hotels, warehouses, libraries and hospitals.

“Of the total buildings in Malacca that have been identified as requiring to have the FC, 22 buildings are government premises while 369 buildings are private premises. Of that number, nine government buildings and 209 private premises have obtained the FC.

“Not all buildings require to have an FC, but it depends on the safety risk to the public and an assessment will be done by the fire department whether a building requires an FC or not,” he told reporters after the launch of the state-level Aidilfitri Fire Safety Campaign and JBPM Op Raya 2022 today.

In another development, Abu Bakar said only 100 of 500 JBPM personnel in Malacca were allowed to go on Aidilfitri holiday, to ensure that the department’s operations were unaffected during the festive season.