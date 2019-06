PETALING JAYA: The pay packet is a big factor but it is not key to making employees happy.

Take the case of Hilton. The hotel chain has been named the best company to work for in America this year, thanks largely to the “little things that count”.

According to a report in Fortune, Hilton CEO Chris Nassetta tried on a housekeeper’s jacket a few years ago and thought it felt uncomfortable.

To cut a long story short, he engaged sports apparel maker Under Armour to design a lighter, more comfortable work wear, according to the Fortune report.

Focusing on the needs of its employees has done more to help Hilton take top spot among the choicest employers than any other factor, including a fat pay check, although it cannot be denied that higher compensation does matter, too.

In July Randstad Malaysia will announce the results of its brand employer survey to determine which are the the best companies to work for in this country. The results will be based on a survey of 2,504 employers and job seekers across the country and whether or not the same criteria apply is left to be seen. (Randstad is a global provider of finance, accounting, HR, marketing and other services.)

Last year, Petronas topped the list, followed by Shell Malaysia and Nestle respectively.

Randstad has released a list of 75 companies that are in the running for the title this year, and they represent a wide swath of the business landscape.

They range from providers of financial services and consumer products to telecommunication services and power companies.

Apart from last year’s winners, other notable corporations in the running for the title this year are low-cost carrier AirAsia Bhd, financial services group CIMB Bank Bhd, casino operator Genting Malaysia Bhd and retail giant Mydin Mohamed Holdings Bhd.

Even Huawei Technologies Malaysia, whose principal is caught in the middle of a trade dispute between China and the United States, is in the running.

Randstad said the respondents to the survey were asked to rate their choices in 10 areas, among which are work-life balance, financial health and opportunities for career advancement.

There is no indication yet which company will triumph. Doubtless, potential employees and HR managers will be watching.