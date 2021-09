KOTA KINABALU: The number of flood victims in the state remains unchanged with 75 people from 25 families still seeking shelter at a temporary evacuation centre (PPS) in Beaufort.

The Sabah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said as of 9pm tonight all the evacuees are placed at the Dewan Datuk Seri Panglima Dun Banir PPV.

“There has been no change in the number of flood victims at the moment,” the secretariat said in a statement.

Continuous rain for more than 48 hours since late evening on Aug 31 led to floods in 45 villages in Beaufort and another 15 villages in Membakut. — Bernama