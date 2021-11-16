75 fraud cases in connection with impersonating acquaintances recorded in N. Sembilan

SEREMBAN: A total of 75 fraud cases in connection with individuals impersonating as acquaintances to borrow money and involving losses amounting to RM393,817 have been recorded in Negeri Sembilan as of yesterday.

Negeri Sembilan Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK) chief Superintendent Aibee Ab. Ghani (pix) said this was an increase compared to the 68 cases (RM346,349) recorded last year.

According to him, the syndicate’s modus operandi was to send a link to the victim through the WhatsApp application before asking the victim to provide the six-digit TAC (transaction authorisation code) number once the victim has clicked on the link.

“When the TAC is provided, the suspect will take over the WhatsApp by posing as the individual concerned. The scammers will then send a message to the victim’s acquaintance stating the need to borrow RM500 immediately due to some emergency.

“The suspect then provides a bank account under a different name, claiming that the victim’s bank account has some problems,” he said in a statement last night.

He advised members of the public to be cautious before clicking on any links sent to them via WhatsApp and not to share any pin or TAC numbers with others.

-Bernama