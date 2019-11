SIBU: Malaysia has recorded a 75% increase in the number of dengue cases this year compared to the same period last year, according to Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye (pix).

He said the cumulative cases reported as of Nov 3 this year were 110,399 against 62,974 for the same period last year.

“The states with high numbers of dengue cases are Selangor and Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur (KL)/Putrajaya,” he told thesundaypost via WhatsApp yesterday.

According to Lee, there were 156 deaths due to dengue in the country so far this year.

He revealed that almost four million premises were inspected across the country this year for Aedes mosquito breeding ground.

“From these premises inspected, 130,000 premises tested positive. 80,000 of these premises are residential properties,” Lee said.

Meanwhile, members of the public are advised to clear potential breeding grounds like bottles, tyres, flower pots, plastic bags in the gardens, cans, and clogged drains.

For flower pots or flasks, they can add larvicidal medicine to kill larva once in two weeks or change the water every week.

They are also advised to protect themselves by using repellent on their skin as mosquitoes like to bite inside as well as around homes during the day and night when the lights are on.

Other protective measures include wearing long sleeves and pants, and ensuring windows and door screens are secure and without holes. — TheBorneoPost