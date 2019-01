PETALING JAYA: A total 750 dengue cases were recorded in Klang in the first two weeks of this year, compared to 203 cases over the same period last year.

Klang MP Charles Santiago said the figure was alarming and there were two deaths at Seri Bahtera flat in Pulau Indah due to the disease.

“The first case was a 39-year-old woman which was recorded in December while the second victim was a 17-year-old who died early this month,” he said. “The situation is dire.”