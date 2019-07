KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 758 areas in Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Gombak, Kuala Lumpur, Hulu Selangor, Kuala Selangor, and Kuala Langat will be experiencing a scheduled water supply disruption between 36 and 84 hours on July 23.

According to Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Syabas), the water disruption will involve 758,570 account holders due to improvement works on water supply system at Sungai Selangor Phase 1 Water Treatment Plant (LRA SSP1).

This is expected to commence from 9 am on July 23 to improve the efficiency of the water supply system to customers in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, said Syabas head of Customer Relations and Communications Department Abdul Raof Ahmad in a statement here today.

“Water tankers will be mobilised to the areas according to the needs and priority of the customers and to critical premises such as hospitals, dialysis centres, health clinics, and others.

“In addition, one-stop service centres will be activated from 8am on July 25, while static tanks will be placed at strategic locations and critical premises,” he said.

Meanwhile, Air Selangor Chief Executive Officer Suhaimi Kamaralzaman, in the same statement, advised customers in the affected areas to keep adequate water supply and not to store excess water, as well as to use it prudently.

For the latest information on the water disruption, consumers are advised to refer to Air Selangor mobile application or visit their website at https://www.syabas.com.my/carianmudahssp1, www.syabas.com.my website, and Air Selangor smartphone application, or via Facebook and Twitter.

Customers can also contact Syabas at its call centre at 15300 or via WhatsApp at 019-2800919 or 019-2816793, or send an SMS ‘Tanker’ to 15300. — Bernama