763 more PR1MA houses to be built in Kuantan next year

PETALING JAYA: The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) through PR1MA Corporation Malaysia (PR1MA) will build 763 affordable two-storey terrace houses under Phase Two of Residensi D’Marina in Kuantan, Pahang, next year.

Its minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican (pix) said that the project would be divided into six stages, with construction starting in July 2022 until December 2026.

“Each unit under Phase Two will be 1,500 square feet wide and priced between RM272,700 and RM299,970. House units under this phase will be open for sales in January 2022,“ he said after witnessing the signing of the agreement for the project between chief executive officers of PR1MA and Sinergi Dayang Sdn Bhd, Datuk Mohd Nazri Md Shariff and Azlan Shah Mohd Yusoh respectively,

The project is a joint effort between PR1MA and Sinergi Dayang which is a subsidiary of WZ Satu Berhad.

Meanwhile, Reezal Merican said that KPKT aimed to construct more than 500,000 affordable houses under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

“This is in line with increasing demand for quality affordable houses, particularly at rapidly developing strategic locations,“ he said.

Sinergi Dayang is also the developer for Residensi D’Marina Phase One, which is expected to complete in January 2023, comprising 523 single and double-storey terrace house units. — Bernama