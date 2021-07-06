7,654 new Covid-19 cases, 63% from Klang Valley

PETALING JAYA: The number of new Covid-19 cases breached the 7,000 mark today with 7,654 infections recorded. The cumulative number of infections now stands at 792,693.

Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya accounted for 63.3% of the new cases. Selangor recorded the highest number of cases with 3,260 while Kuala Lumpur registered 1,550 cases.

The country last breached the 7,000 mark on June 5 with 7,452 cases.

Other cases were in Negri Sembilan (698), Kedah (337), Johor (313), Sarawak (286), Sabah (225), Malacca (230), Penang (185), Pahang (180), Kelantan (118), Perak (94), Labuan (82), Terengganu (61), Putrajaya (33) and Perlis (2).