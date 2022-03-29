76th anniversary: RTM must always be competitive to remain relevant: Annuar

KOTA KINABALU: Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), which is celebrating its 76th anniversary on April 1, must remain competitive in its broadcast of news content and TV programmes, including using the latest technology, to ensure the station remains relevant, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said said RTM had the advantage because it had an experienced workforce, and the experience of the staff involved was very valuable in efforts to improve its broadcasting quality.

“We know the broadcasting world is now becoming quite challenging, and so far, we (RTM) are ahead. Our broadcast is with full use of technology. If we go to Angkasapuri, we will see the Media City, which will be officially opened soon.

“Watching the television, the quality of our filming is also very good. Looking back, there was no or less news competition before because in the past almost 100 percent of broadcasting was monopolised by government stations and the role of private (television) stations) was not much,” he added.

He was speaking to reporters after launching the RTM Sabah Digital Satellite News Gathering (DSNG) vehicle at the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Integrated Complex in Kepayan here today.

Annuar said the development in technology saw not only private television stations, but also individuals operating their own news portals or studios by broadcasting various interesting content.

“However, we (RTM) remain a more reliable broadcasting channel. The level of reliability and accuracy of reporting (RTM) is an identity that is difficult to emulate. Therefore, it must be maintained,“ he said.

On RTM Sabah’s DSNG, Annuar said, it enabled live broadcasts and high definition (HD) television recordings to be done from locations, including in the interiors, even without electricity supply or internet facilities such as 4G, 5G or LTE as it would only require satellite signals.

He said the DSNG vehicle is equipped with a live broadcast production facility, including three cameras which would also facilitate news coverage.

“Sabah’s relatively challenging terrain is no longer an obstacle in providing more news coverage and live television broadcasts from locations with HD broadcast quality compared to the Standard Definition before.

“With this facility, RTM Sabah is expected to provide better broadcasting services, especially in delivering authentic, accurate and up -to -date information and news to the Malaysian Family (Keluarga Malaysia) in Sabah,“ he added. — Bernama