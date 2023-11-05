77-year-old carpenter wins RM13.6 million Toto 4D Jackpot with sons’ car registration numbers

PETALING JAYA: A 77-year-old retired carpenter from Kuala Lumpur won the RM13.6 million Toto 4D Jackpot 1 on May 3.

The man revealed that he used the car registration numbers of his sons’ newly purchased vehicles as his lucky numbers.

Although his friends laughed at him for wasting money, he never missed playing the Toto games as he believed he still had a chance to win.

“My friends always said that I am playing a game that I won’t win, but to me, I have never missed a single draw because I feel that as long as I play, I still stand a chance to win,“ he said.

With just RM2 per draw, he finally hit the jackpot.

The winner had always bet on his children’s car registration numbers, but only recently did he win because his sons had both bought new cars with the registration numbers 2425 and 2085.

He expressed his intention to share the winnings with his two sons, who brought him luck.