77,010 people in Johor received booster shots as of Nov 19

ISKANDAR PUTERI: A total of 77,010 people in Johor have received their Covid-19 vaccine booster doses as of Nov 19, the Johor State Assembly was told today.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R.Vidyananthan said the administering of the booster shots was carried out beginning Oct 13 using the Cominarty vaccine (Pfizer).

“At the moment, the booster dose is given to recipients of the Comirnaty vaccine at least after six months from the second dose and individuals who have completed two-dose vaccination of the Sinovac vaccine at least three months ago.

“Priority for the booster dose is given to frontliners (health and security), senior citizens aged 60 and above, individuals aged 40 and above and thoes aged 18 and above who have comorbidities,” he said at the Fourth session of the State Assembly here today.

However, Vidyananthan (MIC-Kahang) said administering of the booster dose will be expanded to all residents once the recommended period after receiving the full dose of vaccines was over.

“To date, teenagers and students are not recommended for the booster shots,“ he added.

Vidyananthan said the administration of the booster shots in the state will be done by private doctors under the coordination of ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn Bhd.

He said the use of private clinics should be given priority to ensure that the facilities of the Health Ministry can provide health services which have been disrupted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He was responding to oral questions on the status of administering of booster doses for Johoreans by Jimmy Puah Wee Tse (PH-Bukit Batu), Ng Yak Howe (PH-Ng Yak Howe), Dr Faizul Amri Adnan (PH-Serom), Yeo Tung Siong (PH-Pekan Nanas) and Cheo Yee How (PH-Perling). — Bernama