777 relief centres in Johor readied for floods

KLUANG:The Johor government has prepared a total of 777 relief centres throughout the state in facing the eventuality of the year-end floods.

State Women, Family and Community Development Committee chairman Khairin-Nisa Ismail@Md On said the centres, involving schools, public halls and community halls, could accommodate nearly 200,000 evacuees.

“It is said that heavy rain will occur more often following the La Nina phenomenon, especially from November until February 2023.

“Currently, there are two large-scale centres capable of accommodating nearly 5,000 evacuees, 114 medium-scale centres that can house 76,000 people and 661 small-scale centres for up to 132,000 people,“ she said.

She spoke to reporters after closing the state-level relief centre management training and simulation at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Kahang, near here today. - Bernama