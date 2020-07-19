78 individuals arrested for defying MCO yesterday

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) detained 78 individuals for defying the Movement Control Order (MCO) yesterday, according to Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

He said from the total, an individual was remanded, 35 were given bail while 42 individuals were issued compounds.

“Among the MCO offences included attending gathering where social distancing is difficult and violating standard operating procedure (SOP),” he said in a statement, here today.

The Compliance Operation Task Force led by PDRM carried out 64,303 inspections yesterday to monitor and enforce compliance of Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) SOP.

Apart from that, Ismail Sabri said 14 foreigners were also nabbed under Ops Benteng yesterday in the effort of the authorities to tighten border control and prevent entry by illegal immigrants to curb cross-border crimes apart from containing the spread of Covid-19 infection.

In the operation, 67 roadblocks were held and 40,495 vehicles were inspected to flush out illegal immigrants especially those using rat trails.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said 934 Malaysians returned home by air via Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and KLIA2 from Japan, Indonesia, Qatar, UAE, Singapore, Australia, Turkey, South Korea, India, Bangladesh and Iran yesterday.

From the total, he said one individual was sent to hospital for further examination while the others were ordered to undergo mandatory quarantine at home. - Bernama