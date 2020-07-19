78 M’sians arrested for defying MCO yesterday

PETALING JAYA: Malaysians continue to flout provisions under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19.

As of yesterday, another 78 persons have been arrested such violations.

One of them has been remanded. Among the others, 35 were given bail while the remaining 42 were issued compounds, according to Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Among the offences are gatherings of too many people that make social distancing difficult.

Apart from that, 14 foreigners have been arrested for various immigration offences under an on-going operation to weed out undocumented migrants.

In a statement issued yesterday, Ismail Sabri said enforcement agencies would tighten border controls and continue to monitor illegal cross-border routes under the Ops Benteng.

He said the police mounted 67 roadblocks and inspected 40,495 vehicles as part of the operation to prevent the entry of illegal immigrants.

On another matter, he said the Construction Industry Development Board inspected 11 construction sites and found four of them complied with the SOPs while seven others were not in operation.

He said that on Saturday, 934 Malaysians returned home from abroad. One was taken to hospital and others were allowed to return home for self quarantine.

He said 21,104 Malaysians who returned from abroad were screened for Covid-19 at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport and 77 of them, who tested positive, were sent to the hospital.