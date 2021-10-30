78 towers built under Jendela in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Of the 589 new transmission towers planned for Sabah under the National Digital Network or Jalinan Digital Negara (Jendela), 78 have been constructed by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission as of Sept 30

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin said the construction of the towers was progressing as planned, thanks to the cooperation and approval of the state government to build the towers at the areas involved.

“To provide better internet coverage in the interiors of Sabah, 138 locations have been identified to be equipped with the Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) facility.

“ VSAT would be able to provide broadband coverage to areas with difficult access using mobile and fibre optic technology ” he said when briefing reporters on the Jendela plan in Sabah at the MAA Tower here today.

Zahidi Zainul said MCMC would also ensure that residents in the interior of Sabah will not be denied information while urging them to cooperate with the agency.

Meanwhile, he said 103,281 out of the 251,165 premises to be upgraded have been equipped with fibre optic facility and the number is expected to increase by the end of the year.- Bernama