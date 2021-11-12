78.5 pct of adolescents fully vaccinated in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 2,472,098 individuals or 78.5 percent of adolescents, aged between 12 and 17, have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday, according to the Health Ministry.

Based on the Health Ministry’s data on the CovidNow portal, 95.1 per cent of the adult population, or 22,258,551 individuals have completed the vaccination and 22,843,780 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

There are still 1,031,946 individuals, or 4.4 per cent of the adult population yet to receive the vaccination.

Overall, a total of 24,730,649 individuals, or 75.7 per cent of the population in Malaysia have completed the Covid-19 vaccination.

A total of 143,662 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, of which 42,888 doses were for the second dose recipients, 8,449 doses as first dose and 92,325 doses as booster dose, bringing the total number of doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 50,946,620, including 825,497 booster doses.

-Bernama