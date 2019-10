GEORGE TOWN: Police detained 79 Chinese nationals and seven locals believed to be working for a fake investment syndicate in China at two bungalows along Jalan Logan here yesterday.

Northeast District police chief ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang said the houses were raided around 7.00pm based on surveillance and intelligence.

“During the raids, there were 77 men and nine women at the three-storey bungalows situated side by side, and they were all on their computers in the living room of the buildings,” he said.

According to him, the Chinese nationals did not have any valid travel documents and were paid RMB4,000 (about RM2,355) a month excluding commission, while the locals were paid RM1,600 with commission that could reach RM10,000 a month.

Following the raid, Zaimani said police seized various paraphernalia used by the syndicate including 460 mobile phones, 55 laptops, 25 computers, 29 broadband units and 24 record books.

He said the suspects aged between 20 and 42, have been remanded for investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama