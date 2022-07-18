7.9% of population in Kedah aged 65 or above

ALOR SETAR: Kedah has reached an ageing state status, where 7.9 per cent of the state’s population comprises those aged 65 years or above, said Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin.

Based on the key findings of the 2020 census, he said all districts, except Langkawi (6.9 per cent), have achieved seven per cent of the population composition aged 65 and above.

Kota Setar and Kuala Muda districts have the highest elderly population of 8.5 per cent and 8.2 per cent, respectively.

“The composition of the young age population (0 to 14 years) in Kedah in 2020 recorded 25.3 per cent, working age (15 to 64 years) 66.8 per cent and old age (65 years and above) 7.9 per cent.

“The percentage of the old population in Kedah increased compared to only 6.2 per cent in 2010,” he said during the main findings presentation of the Malaysian Census 2020 and Kedah’s Gross Domestic Product 2021 here today.

Mohd Uzir said Kedah recorded the second highest percentage of the elderly population behind Perak (8.9 per cent), surpassing the national level percentage at 6.8 per cent.

He said among the factors contributing to the ageing population, including the migration of young people for job opportunities and the low urbanisation rate in Kedah.

“In certain areas, there are characteristics that make the place an option for retirement,” he said.

Mohd Uzir said the increase in the ageing population has led to several implications, such as the need to improve the health sub-sector to support the needs and demands in an area. - Bernama