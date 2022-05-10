79,559 telephone fraud cases involving losses worth RM2.5b reported in M’sia

PETALING JAYA: A total of 79,559 telephone fraud cases were reported nationwide involving losses worth RM2.51 billion from 2018 to Sept 15 this year, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

In a parliamentary written reply to Bukit Mertajam Member of Parliament Sim Chee Keong, he noted that the 21 to 40-year-old age group was among the largest victims of such crimes, TheEdgeMarkets reports.

Sim had asked the home minister to state how many cases of telephone fraud had caused victims’ savings to be withdrawn without permission, according to the year, state, gender, age and bank involved, and the amount of each loss from 2018 until now.