8 children among 10 killed in tragic crash (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Ten people were killed in a road crash involving three cars and a trailer lorry at the Shah Alam-bound USJ Rest & Recreation (R&R) area along the Elite Expressway late yesterday.

The victims comprised two adults and eight children.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said the accident involved two Proton Wira cars, a Perodua Axia car and and a trailer lorry.

He said a team of 12 members from the Subang Jaya and Puchong fire and rescue stations rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 11.42pm.

“The accident involved 17 victims, 10 of whom were confirmed dead which involved a man and a woman, while the other eight victims were children, comprising five boys and three girls,” he said in a statement today.

Norazam said those killed were Norul Naziah Buyong, 37, and her eight children, as well as a mechanic, identified as Mohamad Rahimibin Rolex, 27.

The children were 10-month-old Muhammad Raid Fathi Abd Razak; Puteri Nur Ain Syalwana Abd Razak, three; Muhammad Hidayat Hakimie Abd Razak, seven; Muhamad Rolkaizat Rezky Abd Razak, nine; Muhamad Aizat Syazwan Abd Razak, 10; Puteri Hidayah Abd Razak, 12; Razatul Aliah Abd Razak, 16, and Muhamad Razarul Amin Abd Razak, 17.

All the bodies were sent to the Shah Alam Hospital.

“The injured were Norul Naziah’s husband, Abd Razak Majit, 50, and their cousins, Mimie Nafiesa Abdullah, 19 ; Ihyat Sufi Shokip and Ummi Nasuha Annuwar, both 20,” he added.

He said the trailer lorry driver, identified as Mohd Khairol Kamal Abdullah, 45, and his two sons, Haiqal Haziq, 19, and Hafiey Hamziey , 14, who were travelling with him, escaped unscathed in the crash. -Bernama