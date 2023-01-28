8 cops detained to assist murder case: Sabah Police Commissioner

KOTA KINABALU: Eight police officers have been remanded for seven days to assist in the investigation into a case under Section 302 of the Penal Code in Tawau.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Idris Abdullah said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has set up a special team to investigate the case.

“PDRM did not issue a detailed statement about this case as it is still too early and for fear that it could interfere with the investigation,” he said in a statement here today.

Idris said a press conference will be held after the investigation into the case is completed.

He also urged the media against making any speculations, especially about security issues in the state. - Bernama