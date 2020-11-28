8 men, 11 foreign women arrested at private party for defying CMCO

SERDANG: Eleven women, all foreign nationals, and eight local men, were arrested at a private party held at a spa in Taman Serdang Perdana here early today.

Serdang police chief ACP Razali Abu Samah said all of them, who are between 20 and 40 years-old, were caught hiding in a secret room at the spa, which is believed to be no longer in operation, in the raid which ended at 2.30am.

The police also found some liquor and condoms at the premises, he told reporters at the scene after the raid.

He said all the suspects were taken to the Serdang police station for further action, including for defying the Conditional Movement Control Order.-Bernama