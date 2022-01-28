8 men held for alleged involvement with secret society in Malacca

MALACCA: Police have arrested eight men for being allegedly involved with a secret society by displaying its insignia at the opening ceremony of a company’s operation office in Bukit Piatu here on Jan 22.

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the suspects, aged between 20 and 40, were arrested at the Anti-Secret Society, Gambling and Vice Division of the district police headquarters at about 1 am on Tuesday.

“After a video recording of the ceremony went viral on social media, police identified 30 individuals comprising 28 men and two women who participated in the mass gathering, including the eight suspected triad members.

“All the 30 individuals were summoned to the Melaka Tengah district police headquarters and compounded RM1,000 each for not practising physical distancing of one metre at the ceremony under Regulation 16 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations (Measures Within Local Areas of Infection) (National Recovery Plan) 2021,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said police would not compromise with any individuals involved in any triad rituals of a secret society as such organisations are outlawed under Section 52(3) of the Societies Act 1966, which provides for a jail term of up to five years or a maximum fine of RM15,000 on conviction.

He said anyone involved as a member of a secret society has committed an offence under Section 43 of the same Act, which provides for a jail term of up to three years or a maximum fine of RM5,000.

Christopher said individuals displaying any flags, symbols, badges or other insignias of a secret society can be jailed up to three months and fined up to RM3,000 under Section 50(3) of the Act.

“The public are advised not to get involved in any form of secret society as it will bring adverse consequences to themselves, their families and society,” he added. — Bernama