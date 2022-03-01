8 men ordered to enter defence on two seperate kidnapping charges

GEORGE TOWN: Five men accused of kidnapping a money changer in 2016 were ordered to enter their defence by the High Court here today.

Judge Datuk Akhtar Tahir made the order after being satisfied that the prosecution had succeeded in proving that there was a prima facie case against all the accused, namely T. Shasitaran, 38; M. Ashokan, 39; Muhamad Sultan Ahmad Kabil, 43; Ong San Chia, 37; and Yeoh Shyh Ming, 33.

According to the facts of the case, they had conspired to obtain a ransom of RM3 million by kidnapping Hawazanajmi K. Shahapudeen, 66, on Sept 28, 2016 at about 10.30 am at Jalan Rumbia, near Kristal Garden, Bayan Lepas.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Muna Mohamed Jaafar, while Shasitaran was represented by counsel K. Thangesvaran; Ashokan was represented by counsel Anthony Chew; Muhamad Sultan was represented by counsel Dev Chander; while Ong and Yeoh were both represented by counsels Ravi Chandran and Benjamin Tan.

However, a trial date will be set later.

Meanwhile, in the same courtroom, Judge Akhtar ordered three men accused of kidnapping a 10-year-old boy in 2016 to enter their defence after being satisfied that the prosecution had succeeded in proving there was a prima facie case against the three accused.

According to the facts of the case, Quaik Yong Lai, 40; Goh Jit Ee, 42; and Heng Tian Chuan, 40; had conspired together to kidnap the boy with the intention of obtaining a ransom of RM1.7 million on June 29, 2016, at 3.50 pm in front of Pusat Tuisyen Muzik in Taman Jernih, Bukit Mertajam.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Mohd Amril Johari, while Quaik and Heng were represented by lawyer RSN Rayer, S. Meharaj, S. Shathish and T Turuvandran, whereas Goh was represented by Datuk K. Kumaraendran, Teh See Khoon and Yaw Xinying.

A trial date has not been fixed.

Both of these cases involving the eight accused are punishable under Section 3 (1) of the Kidnapping Act 1961 read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code which, if found guilty, provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment or whipping. - Bernama