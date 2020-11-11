8 women slapped with fines

KUALA LUMPUR : Eight women, including a Briton, who were practising yoga at a house in Desa Hartamas here were yesterday slapped with fines for flouting the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Brickfields police chief ACP Zairulnizam Mohd Zainuddin (pix) said police had earlier received complaints from the public of a private yoga centre that was operating from a house on Jalan 45/70A.

He said checks were conducted by a police team and it was found that the nine women who are aged between 40 and 60 are yoga practitioners and are not related to each other.

“We found that the house had been turned into a yoga centre and the women had not complied with the CMCO rules at the centre such as social distancing. During checks, the organiser of the activity was not cooperative and tried to dispute police actions.” he said.

Zairulnizam said the women including the caretaker of the place were hauled up to the Sri Hartamas police station where they each were issued with a RM1,000 compound for breaching the CMCO.

He urged the owners of any premises to observe the standard operating procedures of the CMCO as failing to do so can result in them facing a hefty fine.