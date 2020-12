JOHOR BAHRU: An eight-year-old boy was rescued after falling into a drain and swept away by strong currents in Taman Tangkak Jaya near Tangkak yesterday afternoon.

Tangkak Fire and Rescue station operations commander Rafiah Aziz said 10 fire and rescue personnel with a fire engine rushed to the scene to rescue the victim after receiving an emergency call at 3.15pm.

“The incident was believed to have happened because the victim was trying to save his brother who slipped into the drain while trying to retrieve his fallen slipper.

“The victim’s actions, however, only caused him to fall in and he was swept by the swift current before getting stuck in a tree,” she said when contacted last night.

Rafiah said members of the public who witnessed the incident managed to pull the victim’s brother to safety.

She said the fire and rescue personnel found the victim and successfully brought him up the drain using a special line.

The victim was sent to the Tangkak Hospital for treatment, she added.-Bernama