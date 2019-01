GEORGE TOWN: A boy was killed when a container in a playground in which he was trapped in caught fire at Jalan Bahagia, Bayan Lepas, here this afternoon.

In the 12.15pm incident, the eight-year-old child, who sustained 100% burns, has been identified as Muhammad Saifuddin Ali Subahan.

Bayan Baru Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson said when they arrived at the scene, the container, which was used as a storage, was already 80% razed.

“A child was trapped inside it and it was too late to rescue him. We managed to control and put out the blaze about 25 minutes later,” he added.

Based on initial investigation, the container was usually not locked and children often played in it.