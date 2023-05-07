80 farmers lose millions of ringgit due to breached sea embankment

BATU PAHAT: About 80 farmers in Kampung Sungai Suloh and Kampung Bukit Kelicap, near here, claimed to have lost millions of ringgit after their crops were inundated in seawater for most of the year.

One of them, Mazlan Ithnin, 58, said this happened after the sea embankment in their villages has been damaged since 2018, affecting crops such as mataq, tacunan and pandan coconuts and oil palms.

He said the agriculture activities, which started in 1976, could earn each farmer an income of about RM150,000 per year. However, due to the damaged embankment, they are losing almost half of that amount.

“The four-kilometre-long embankment was made of stones and earth, but it began to collapse, leading to the infiltration of seawater into the farms.

“It will take some time for the water to flow back as there is only one water gate, and you have to wait for water from the nearby river to recede. As a result, some crops were damaged and could not produce yields,” he told Bernama today.

A resident of Kampung Bukit Kelicap, Nordin Daiman, 68, said the stagnant seawater also affected the 121.406 hectares of crops, including cash crops such as bananas, papayas and guavas, cultivated by the residents.

“We hope the authorities will take action to help us repair the breached embankment and ensure the new one will be long-lasting,” he said.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Senggarang assemblyman Mohd Yusla Ismail said the matter had been brought to the attention of the Johor Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID).

In his response, Batu Pahat DID assistant engineer Anas Mohamed said the embankment was built on privately owned land.

However, the department would try to overcome the problem by making a new embankment using mangrove wood and geotextile, which is expected to be implemented soon. -Bernama