KUALA LUMPUR: As many as 80 individuals, including 39 Indonesians, were detained for testing positive for drugs and for having in their possession ecstasy pills in raids at two entertainment centres around Jinjang here, early this morning.

Sentul police chief ACP S. Shanmugamoorthy said all of them comprising 57 men and 23 women, aged 16 to 60 years, were arrested by members of the Sentul Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division at about 3.30am.

“Inspections revealed that the Indonesians who were arrested had in their possession ecstasy pills and the other individuals were detained for testing positive for drugs, further investigation is still ongoing,“ he said in a statement today.

He said all of them would be remanded to facilitate investigations. — Bernama